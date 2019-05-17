Craving ramen? Here are Jacksonville's top 5 options

Craving ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: john l./Yelp

Topping the list is Hawkers Asian Street Fare. Located at 1001 Park St. in Riverside, the Asian fusion spot, which offers tapas and ramen, is the most popular ramen spot in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 1,262 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery

Photo: lea p./Yelp

Next up is The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery, situated at 2294 Mayport Road, Suite #22. With 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp, the New American and Southern spot, offering ramen and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. DOMU

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

DOMU, located at 4852 Town Center Parkway, Suite #101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, 4.5 stars out of 301 reviews.

4. Oishii

Photo: ingrid s./Yelp

Oishii, a sushi bar that offers ramen and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 189 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4375 Southside Blvd., Suite #4, to see for yourself.

5. Poké Cafe

Photo: sharon m./Yelp

Check out Poké Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score poke, ramen and bubble tea at 14866 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite #102.

