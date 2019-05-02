Dairy Queen Blizzard flights: Try 3 flavors at once in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Epic new treats have arrived at DQ this month.

For the month of May, Dairy Queen is offering a 3-Blizzard flight tray. Yes, we know... it's absolutely genius.

That way, if you're like us and can't decide which Blizzard Treat to get, you don't have to choose!

Like a beer flight, customers can choose between three different "Summer Blizzard Treats."

"The DQ brand is offering Mini Blizzard Treat Flights, so fans can explore three different, drool-worthy flavors at a time, and discover new favorites," DQ said in a release.

The six new and returning Summer Blizzard Treat varieties include:

Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat

OREO® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat*

Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat

S’mores Blizzard Treat

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat

Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

The best BLIZZARD Treats come together on the NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu. With NEW flavors like Brownie Dough and returning fan favs like Cotton Candy to help you summer all out. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/BKtPhHWImU — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) April 29, 2019

