Dairy Queen Blizzard flights: Try 3 flavors at once in May

Triple the flavor!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Epic new treats have arrived at DQ this month. 

For the month of May, Dairy Queen is offering a 3-Blizzard flight tray. Yes, we know... it's absolutely genius. 

That way, if you're like us and can't decide which Blizzard Treat to get, you don't have to choose! 

Like a beer flight, customers can choose between three different "Summer Blizzard Treats." 

"The DQ brand is offering Mini Blizzard Treat Flights, so fans can explore three different, drool-worthy flavors at a time, and discover new favorites," DQ said in a release

The six new and returning Summer Blizzard Treat varieties include:

  • Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat
  • OREO® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat*
  • Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat
  • S’mores Blizzard Treat
  • Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat
  • Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

