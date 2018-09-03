Food

DQ is giving away free Blizzards on Labor Day

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Have a sweet tooth? You can fix it with a free Blizzard!

All you have to do is download the Dairy Queen app and register for a free account.

No purchase is necessary.

Offer is available at participating locations. See store for details 

Click here to find a Dairy Queen near you. 

