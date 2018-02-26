Food

Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer
Dunkin' Donuts has announced new coffee flavors inspired by the popular cookies.

The trio of new flavors includes Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

All three flavors will be available nationwide beginning Monday.

Select Dunkin' Donuts locations have also invited local troops to sell Girl Scout cookies at their stores on weekends from February 24th through March 18th.

 

