Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

Dunkin' Donuts has announced new coffee flavors inspired by the popular cookies.
The trio of new flavors includes Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.
More Headlines
All three flavors will be available nationwide beginning Monday.
Select Dunkin' Donuts locations have also invited local troops to sell Girl Scout cookies at their stores on weekends from February 24th through March 18th.
Your favorite Girl Scout Cookie inspired coffee flavors are here and only at Dunkin'!!! 🎉 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KzOCULPcqy — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) February 26, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.