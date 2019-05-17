Escape Restaurant & Bar makes Riverside debut, with tapas and more

A new Mediterranean spot, offering tapas and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Riverside, called Escape Restaurant & Bar, is located at 1023 Park St.

This new business offers Mediterranean fusion dishes — on the menu, look for jumbo scallops with mushroom risotto, a shrimp tempura sushi roll with a chili sauce and chicken breast with a pineapple fried rice.

"Our vision is a melting pot of traditional and fusion cuisine inspired by dishes originating around the world. From France to the Pacific Islands and the Middle East to South America, we are the perfect taste to take you to another place and time," states the restaurant's Facebook page.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Ayman K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, wrote, "Great food and awesome hookahs. The service is excellent. We tried more than half a dozen tapas and entrees; everything is delicious. The pies are amazing. Great atmosphere outside in the courtyard. Comfy lounging chairs. Highly recommend it."

Yelper Ashley B. added, "Amazing! If you're looking for a great upscale friendly atmosphere with great food and amazing hookahs, make sure you visit the Escape Restaurant. I'm definitely going to be a regular."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Escape Restaurant & Bar is open from 3 p.m.–11 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.