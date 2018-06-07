Food

Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week: here's why

One taco per customer

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

The Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be giving customers free tacos next week! Why? Because the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. 

Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer at every location across the country. 

June 13 is the day for free tacos. The deal is valid between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. One taco per customer. 

