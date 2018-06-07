Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week: here's why

Taco Bell will be giving customers free tacos next week! Why? Because the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer at every location across the country.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

June 13 is the day for free tacos. The deal is valid between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. One taco per customer.

