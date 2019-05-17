Explore the 3 newest businesses to debut in Jacksonville_

Want to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Jacksonville? From an ale house to a seafood spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut around town.

Miller's Ale House

Photo: Miller's ale house - Jacksonville avenues/Yelp

Miller's Ale House is a chain sports bar and traditional American spot, offering seafood and more, that recently opened at 10334 Southside Blvd. in Southside.

Miller's Ale House offers daily specials on lunch, dinner and cocktails. You'll also find more than 75 beers on the menu. For food, expect everything from pasta dishes to filet mignon and chicken fingers.

With four stars from five reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Ken K. wrote, "I love this place. The Big Red chicken sandwich is the best sandwich on the menu of any casual spot you'll find these days. You'll also find cheap beer and plenty of TVs here. What's not to like?"

Crafty Crab photo: athena c./yelp

Crafty Crab is a Cajun/Creole chain spot, offering seafood and more, that recently opened its doors at 9840 Atlantic Blvd. in Greater Arlington.

This spot offers a variety of crab including blue crabs, king crab legs, snow crab legs and more. The menu also includes lobster tails, mussels, clams, shrimp and crawfish. Really hungry? Order up the seafood platter, which comes with snow crab, crawfish, whole shrimp, clams, mussels, potatoes and corn.

With 2.5 stars out of six reviews, the new arrival is still trying to find its footing but it's early days.

Yelper Rebecca N. wrote, "I had one of the specials of the night: crab legs, sausage, shrimp, potatoes and corn on the cob. We also ordered three sides: cole slaw, onion rings and hush puppies. It was delicious!"

Tasty Dog Photo: Richard h./Yelp

Tasty Dog, a chain spot to score hot dogs, sandwiches and barbecue, has made its debut at 1965 Lane Ave. South in Westside.

This place is all about meat with frankfurters, sausages and more on the menu. You'll also find Chicago style beef and bratwurst among the offerings. Look for an extensive list of more than 20 specialty hot dogs including the Texas dog, which comes dressed with chili, cheese, jalapeños and onions.

With 4.5 stars from four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is off to a strong start.

Yelper Richard H. wrote, "I'm happy to say that my tastebuds were happy and completely satisfied with both of my hot dog choices, and their fries are really great. I'm really looking forward to trying other toppings, sausages, corn dogs and their burgers."

