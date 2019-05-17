Explore these 3 new Southside businesses

Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in Southside? From a sushi spot to a body flight arena, read on for a list of the newest spots to open for business in this part of Jacksonville.

True Food Kitchen





Photo: true food kitchen/Yelp

True Food Kitchen is a New American, vegetarian and vegan spot located at 5205 Big Island Drive.

On the menu are a wide variety of salads, pizzas and sandwiches. You'll also find an array of bowls including the Korean noodle bowl, which features sweet potato glass noodles, pickled shiitake, spinach and more.

True Food Kitchen's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Ian M., who reviewed True Food Kitchen on April 10, wrote, "I've never had a bad meal here and always enjoy the service. I suggest going in the fall so you can get the squash pie. It's truly the most amazing thing you'll ever taste."

True Food Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Kamiya 86

Photo: mandy s./Yelp

Kamiya 86 is a sushi bar and lounge located at 10208 Buckhead Branch Drive.

In addition to sushi, this spot serves up an array of hibachi plates, including hibachi shrimp and hibachi chicken. Kamiya 86 also offers a variety of lunch bento boxes including the sashimi box, which comes with nine pieces of sashimi, a hot tuna roll gyoza, a crispy vegetable roll and a salad.

Kamiya 86's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 62 reviews indicates a strong start for the newcomer.

Yelper Cassie H., who reviewed Kamiya 86 on Jan. 24, wrote, "The crab rangoon was so good. All of the sushi rolls, from the sashimi to a fried roll and more, were delicious, too."

Kamiya 86 is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Ifly

photo: chris s./yelp

iFLY is a skydiving spot located at 10579 Brightman Blvd.

This spot offers adventurers the chance to experience the sport of indoor body flight. Expect a two-hour experience — That's the equivalent of 1.5 skydives according to the company's website.

iFLY's current rating of four stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper John L., who reviewed iFLY on Jan. 23, wrote, "My instructor was very informative and down to earth. While inside, you're given four different hand gestures to ensure you are flying appropriately."

iFLY is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

