Find hot dogs and more at Hyde Park's new Tasty Dog

A new spot to score hot dogs, sandwiches and barbecue has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Hyde Park, called Tasty Dog, is located at 1965 Lane Ave. South.

With menu items ranging from sausages and hot dogs to Chicago Italian beef, Tasty Dog has you covered if you're hungry. Tasty Dog also serves up 21 specialty dogs from around the country, with options like the Monte Cristo, with strawberry jam and Swiss cheese. (Check out the menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tasty Dog has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Naomi B. wrote, "I love me a good hot dog. They're inexpensive, and can either be enjoyed as a quick, on-the-go snack or piled high with several toppings with some chips or fries on the side to consume as a meal."

And Richard H. added, "I'm really looking forward to trying other toppings, sausages, corn dogs and burgers. I love that this is a one-stop shop for lunch, dinner and dessert with their many ice cream flavors."

Tasty Dog is now open at 1965 Lane Ave. South., so head on over to check it out.

