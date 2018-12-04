JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You might say it's Burger King's attempt to steer you away from the McDonald's Big Mac.

For eight days, you can get a Burger King Whopper for only a penny. The catch? You have to drive to McDonald's first.

The promotion, which is called the "Whopper Detour," is part of Burger King's relaunched BK app. It allows customers to place orders in advance at certain locations.

To take advantage of the offer, you'll need to get within 600 feet of a McDonald's. Once you've done that, launch the BK app, which will use geofencing to determine if you're in the vicinity of a Mickey D's.

From there, the BK app will allow you to place your order and redirect you to the nearest Burger King.

The offer is good until Dec. 12.

