Get free pancakes Tuesday for IHOP's National Pancake Day

IHOP’s 13th annual National Pancake Day is Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Select locations will have extended hours until 10 p.m.

The dine-in only deal is limited to one short stack per person while supplies last. A short stack of three pancakes usually costs $5.79.

Although the pancakes are free, Glendale, Calif.-based IHOP hopes customers will “make every stack count” by donating to charity partners, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious," IHOP president Darren Rebelez said in a statement. "Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.