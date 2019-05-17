Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Jacksonville_

Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a hotdog shop, read on to see the newest destinations to make their debut recently.

Escape Restaurant & Bar

Now open at 1023 Park St. in Riverside is Escape Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean spot, offering sharable plates and more.

"Our vision is a melting pot of traditional and fusion cuisine inspired by dishes originating around the world. From France to the Pacific Islands and the Middle East to South America, we are the perfect taste to take you to another place and time," states the business' Facebook page.

Stop by to try the garlic shrimp served with an avocado bruschetta or the soy sauce chicken breast with pineapple fried rice.

Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House is a sports bar and traditional American spot that recently opened its doors at 10334 Southside Blvd. in Royal Lakes.

The restaurant offers bar food, including chicken wings, fried calamari, bacon cheeseburgers and more. It also serves salads, jambalaya and pasta, as well as beer, cocktails and wine. (View the menu here.)

Tasty Dog

Tasty Dog is a spot to score hot dogs, sandwiches and barbecue that recently opened its doors at 1965 Lane Ave. South in Hyde Park.

Choose between one of the spot's many specialty hotdogs, like the Coney Island with mustard, chili and onion, or the Pizza Dog with marinara sauce, cheese and pepperoni. (View the menu here.)

