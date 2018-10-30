Get your pumpkin spice fix with these treats

These days, pumpkin spice is a modifier on a list of foods that grows longer each fall: There are pumpkin spice lattes and breakfast cereals, doughnuts and yogurt-coated pretzels, pancakes and candy, even pizza and beer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

You don’t have to go to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte to get a taste of fall. There’s plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored treats you can pick up during your regular stop at the grocery store.

According to data from Nielsen, consumers’ taste for pumpkin spice has only increased, with annual sales of pumpkin-flavored products reaching $488.8 million in the 52 weeks through Aug. 25 -- a 15.5 percent growth from 2017 and a record high for the last five years. That includes a 56.2 percent growth in the sale of pumpkin-related flavors of ice cream compared to the same time last year.

Though Halloween and Thanksgiving are quickly approaching, there’s still time to get a taste of the fall flavor with new and old pumpkin products lining store shelves.

Here’s 10 treats that appear on lists of popular pumpkin spice products compiled this year by the Food Network, the Chicago Tribune and ABC’s "Good Morning America":

Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies

Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice KIND bars

Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins (plus bagels)

Godiva Limited-Edition Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice truffles

​Siggi’s Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic-style yogurt

Ben & Jerry’s Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream

Halo Top Pumpkin Pie ice cream

Coffee-Mate Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice coffee creamer

