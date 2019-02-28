Hospitality at The Players

Places to get a beverage or more when you're ready to take a break from the gallery. The Players features menus from some of Jacksonville’s favorite restaurants at several locations throughout TPC Sawgrass.

Taste of JAX

Located behind 11th green and 12th tee, this public venue offers flavors from local, favorite restaurants, a Grey Goose open-air bar, permanent restrooms and video boards to keep up with the tournament. It features food from Brucci’s, Hawkers Asian Street Fare, Mojos Kitchen, Zoe’s Kitchen.

Wine & Dine on 9 is hosted by Matthew Medure, one of Northeast Florida’s most renowned chefs, and features premium varietals from William Hill Estate Winery. Fans can also indulge in Bono’s BBQ, Candy Apple Café, M Shack, Tropical Smoothie Café and Firehouse Subs in the Food Court.

Trucks on 10 is located between the 10th fairway, 11th fairway and 15th green. This public venue offers flavors from local, favorite food trucks, an upgraded restroom and an open-air, centrally located Michelob ULTRA Mobile bar. Trucks on 10 will offer seating for fans and include great-tasting food from local food truck vendors, including Cely's Filipino Food, Delish Kabobs, Mama’s Food, Island Girl Seafood, Pele’s Wood Fire and Up In Smoke BBQ.

The Food Court is located to the left of the Nicklaus Entry, there are plenty of great, local restaurants to choose from in the Food Court. There’s a permanent restroom and shaded seating near the Food Court, so everyone can grab a bite to eat and meet up for a family picnic at The Food Court includes:

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q. Candy Apple Café, Firehouse Subs, M Shack and Tropical Smoothie Café

The Bier Garden presented by Hoptinger is adjacent to the Couples Entry, in the old Courtyard location. Spectators will have a variety of craft beers on tap to choose form.

Fan Bleachers presented by Publix provides shaded viewing for fans on the 12th green and 13th fairway. The double-sided Fan Bleachers offer a covered public bleacher and deck with concessions available for purchase.

The Benefactor featuring is perfectly situated behind the tee box of the world famous 17th hole of Stadium Course and has sold out since 2012. This 14,500 square-foot, climate-controlled venue has a 4,500 square-foot patio and allows spectators access to The Benefactor, The Turn and Tournament Grounds. There is upscale food and premium bar available for purchase and private restroom facilities.

The Turn is the perfect place for the golf-centric crowd to watch the action. The interior features a Grey Goose 19th Hole lounge with signature drinks, including the TPC Sawgrass Splash, and soft seating. Flat-screen televisions surround the interior lounge providing coverage of six-plus broadcasts at a time. The back wall provides a great view of No. 9 green and the front provides outdoor seating and spectator views of 18 fairway and green.

The Oasis, located between 9 and 18 tee boxes, is open to the public 21 years of age and older. The Oasis features signature cocktails made with Grey Goose Vodka. The Oasis boasts a rear deck for prime views of No. 9 tee.

The Patio, between 10 tee and 18 green/16 tee, has been a fan favorite since it debuted in 2011. The Patio offers a shaded fan zone that includes open-air seating, a videoboard to keep up with the tournament. The Patio features food from Southern Soul Barbeque, a top-notch barbeque staple from St. Simon’s Island. The Patio also features permanent restroom facilities, the Michelob ULTRA Bar and a social media board covering The Players Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Fan Bleachers presented by Mayo Clinic, offers shaded viewing in two places: on 16th tee, with views of 10th tee, or behind No. 17 green that features a covered deck. Concessions are available at each location.

Miscellaneous food and beverage

Bubba burgers will be served throughout the course as an added fan enhancement. BUBBA Foods has partnered with events and venues across the country and is proud to be a part of THE PLAYERS 2018.

For younger fans, kid-friendly options such as fruit and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will be available at most concession stands around the course.

To help keep fans hydrated, The Players has “Mobile Refreshment Centers.” The carts will roam the golf course in strategic (high-traffic) locations, selling water, soda and beer to fans as they follow along watching their favorite players. From entry opening to 11:30 a.m., spectators can purchase Bloody Marys inside the Couples and Nicklaus entries. This convenience allows fans to grab a drink or a quick snack and not miss a minute of the action.

Fans are reminded that chilled, filtered drinking water is available in the permanent restrooms near The Patio, behind the 16th green and 17th tee, Taste of JAX and Wine & Dine on 9; so keep that bottle and refill it as many times as you’d like as a way to stay hydrated and save money.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.