JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cheesy news alert: Hungry Howie's is offering 45-cent pizzas from Sept. 10-16.

The company is celebrating its 45th anniversary, so 45-cent pizza seemed necessary.

Right now you can get one large, 1-topping pizza for 45 cents with the purchase of a large pizza at regular menu price. You have to use the code '45YEARS' to receive the offer.

Click here to find a participating location near you.

