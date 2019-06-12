Impossible Burger: Can Mary & Kent tell the difference?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It's seems to be a growing trend showing up at more restaurants: the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger.

They both look and taste like meat, but they are considered a healthier, plant-based alternative. The meatless burgers have fewer calories and less fat than most burger brands, but they actually have more saturated fat and usually more sodium.

Many nutritionists say the plant-based burgers are not actually any healthier. But how do they taste?

"I have to say, I could tell which one was beef just by looking at it, but when I took a bite of the Impossible Burger, I was surprised it had more flavor than the beef burger," Mary said. "Unlike other veggie burgers I've had, I found myself wanting more!"

"I was surprised! I didn't have a positive impression of plant-based burgers," Kent said. "The idea of tofu comes to mind, and I'm not a fan, but the Impossible Burger was really good.

"Yes, you can tell it's not exactly the same as the red-blooded burger sitting next to it. But I have no complaints. I'd enjoy it again."

On a separate note, Burger King announced Monday that it's Impossible Whopper is arriving at more than 100 locations in the San Francisco Bay area. It was already available in Miami; Columbus, Georgia; Montgomery, Alabama; and St. Louis, Missouri, where the burger was first tested.

Burger King plans to sell the burger nationally by the end of the year.

Beyond Meat, which also makes plant-based alternatives to meat, last week reported first-quarter sales of $40.2 million — up 215% from the same period a year before.

Impossible is also seeing a spike. Since it launched a new version of its plant-based protein in January, sales have jumped 50%, the company said.

