Jacksonville freaks for Fall: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's back and Jacksonville is pumped for pumpkin!

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice season began on Tuesday with the release of its well-known pumpkin flavored drinks and pastries.

Alyssa, a barista at the University and Beach location, gave us a sneak peak of what this season has to offer.

She said some ingredients have changed, so it will be like taking a sip for the first time!

PUMPKIN SPICE IS BACK!☕️🎃 We’re at Starbucks where barista Alyssa is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the Pumpkin Spice beverages that made a big debut today!



Along with the latte, Starbucks added new drinks to the fall menu: the espresso-based Cordusio and two new cold drinks.

The Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro will launch on September 6. The Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam will be released on September 18.

Customers will also be able to chow down on some pumpkin flavored scones and pastries soon!

It may not be fall, but it sure feels like it at Starbucks!

