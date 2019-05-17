Jacksonville's 5 favorite diners (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Gina's Delicatessen

Photo: Leah A./Yelp

Topping the list is Gina's Delicatessen. Located at 803 Edgewood Ave. South in Westside, the breakfast, brunch and lunch diner and deli is the highest-rated affordable diner in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fox Restaurant

Photo: matthew c./Yelp

Next up is Avondale's Fox Restaurant, situated at 3580 Saint Johns Ave. With four stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American breakfast and brunch diner has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

3. Oceana Diner

Photo: oceana diner/Yelp

Oceana Diner, located at 13799 Beach Blvd., Suite #3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced traditional American breakfast, brunch and lunch diner four stars out of 101 reviews.

4. Edgewood Diner

Photo: sloan m./Yelp

Edgewood Diner, a traditional American breakfast and brunch diner in Westside, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 954 Edgewood Ave. South to see for yourself.

5. Terry's Grill

Photo: Treasure C./Yelp

Over in Northside, check out Terry's Grill, which has earned four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the diner by heading over to 605 New Berlin Road.

