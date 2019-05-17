Jacksonville's 5 favorite spots to score sandwiches on the cheap_

Need more sandwiches in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich outlets in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Yafa Grill

Photo: zee d./Yelp

Topping the list is Yafa Grill. Located at 3625 St. Johns Bluff Road South in Southside, the Middle Eastern spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, is the highest rated inexpensive sandwich spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chowder Ted's

Photo: elizabeth m./Yelp

Next up is Northside's Chowder Ted's, situated at 5215 Heckscher Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, which offers seafood, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Bagels R US

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Southside's Bagels R US, located at 14185 Beach Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews.

4. Q-Cup Boba Tea

Photo: mari j./Yelp

Q-Cup Boba Tea, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches, bubble tea and more in Southside, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 147 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11380 Beach Blvd., Suite #20, to see for yourself.

5. Saucy Kitchen

Photo: ryan h./Yelp

Over in Southside, check out Saucy Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the New American spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, by heading over to 7860 Gate Parkway, Suite #116.

