Jacksonville's top 3 crêperies, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top crêperies in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. The Stuffed Beaver

photo: thea n./yelp

Topping the list is The Stuffed Beaver. Located at 2548 Oak St. in Riverside, the sweets shop, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest rated crêperie in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp. In addition to crêpes, the restaurant serves frites, poutines and salads.

2. Magic Sweet House

PHOTO: carmen j./YELP

Next up is Riverside's Magic Sweet House, situated at 2728 Park St. With four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the crêperie and sweets shop has proven to be a local favorite. Other house specialties include Thai ice cream and Hong Kong waffle ice cream.

3. Le Crepes

Photo: trang v./Yelp

Royal Lakes's Le Crepes, located at 10300 Southside Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the crêperie, which specializes in sweet and savory crêpes, 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews. The shop also serves coffee drinks and tea.

