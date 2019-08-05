Krispy Kreme releases 'Reese's Peanut Butter filled doughnuts'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a peanut butter lover's dream!

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are coming together to bring you two new doughnuts.

The sweet treat will hit stores on Monday, August 5. But act fast because the sweet treats are only available for a limited time.

The doughnuts are filled with peanut butter goodness!

