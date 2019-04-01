McDonald's unveils 'McPickle' for April Fool's Day

Would you try the "McPickle?"

Just in time for April Fool's Day, McDonald's announced a brand new "McPickle Burger."

The fast-food giant shared the announcement on its Australian Facebook page.

It dropped on April 1st, which we all know is famous for jokes and pranks.

"Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses."

