JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Calling all Peppa Pig fans!

Menchie's in Jacksonville has released a new fro-yo flavor for summer!

Peppa Pig's Cotton Candy has no artificial flavors or colors. It will also come in a limited edition cup.

It is a sweet treat your kids are going to love!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.