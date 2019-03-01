Mint Oreo is back at DQ for the month of March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - BEST NEWS EVER!

Dairy Queen has announced that Mint Oreo is the Blizzard of the Month in March.

Just in time for St. Patty's Day, the green treat is exactly the sweet we want to celebrate with!

No other mint treat compares to the Mint @Oreo BLIZZARD of the Month. Get your own and taste the truth for yourself. pic.twitter.com/hu6AyAlMsg — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) February 26, 2019

You can also try Dairy Queen's new Mint Shake!

Like your mint chocolate in shake form? DQ has you covered! #LOVEmyDQ pic.twitter.com/BvVS6UPpQg — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 8, 2014

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.