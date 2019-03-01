Food

Mint Oreo is back at DQ for the month of March

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - BEST NEWS EVER! 

Dairy Queen has announced that Mint Oreo is the Blizzard of the Month in March. 

Just in time for St. Patty's Day, the green treat is exactly the sweet we want to celebrate with!  

You can also try Dairy Queen's new Mint Shake! 

