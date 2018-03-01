POLL: What's your favorite cereal?

National Cereal Day is right around the corner! We want to know, what's your favorite box?

FUN FACTS:

Cap’n Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch. He was born on Crunch Island in the Sea of Milk. In 2013, a food blogger noticed the Cap’n’s uniform only sported three stripes instead of four. This would make him a Navy Commander, a step down from a true Captain. When word got out, Cap’n Crunch declared on Twitter, “Of course I’m a Cap’n! It’s the Crunch—not the clothes—that make a man.”

Kix cereal issued its atomic-energy inspired Lone Ranger ring in 1947. The ring actually contained trace amounts of radioactive polonium which glowed. Sadly, the material inside the rings had a short shelf life and none in existence work today.

Of the more than 314 million people in the U.S., 49 per cent start their day with a bowl of cereal.

Astronauts from Apollo 11 boosted their brain power while in space with a cereal breakfast. The cereal was mixed with fruit and pressed into cubes since the lack of gravity kept the astronauts from pouring it into a bowl with milk.

There are 2.7 billion boxes -- enough to wrap around the earth thirteen times -- of cereal sold every year.

National Cereal Day, which can be seen as a classic morning meal or midnight snack, is celebrated on March 7.

