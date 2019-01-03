Oreo introduces newest cookie flavor: Carrot Cake Oreos

If you devour Oreos by the sleeve but one of your New Year’s resolutions was to eat healthier, you’re in luck – kind of.

That’s because Nabisco is introducing Carrot Cake Oreos, one of two new flavors from the cookie company to make its debut in 2019.

Soon shoppers will be able to get their mitts on the new variety, which is described as a carrot cake-flavored cookie filled with cream cheese-flavored frosting.

The Carrot Cake Oreo joins the Dark Chocolate Oreo, which was announced before the holidays. That flavor features dark chocolate filling wedged between two chocolate wafers.

If the new flavors haven’t made their way to your local grocery store’s shelves just yet, don’t sweat it. You can always order them online via Target.

