Panera's double bread bowl will make your mouth water

Pinch us! We must be dreaming.

Soup-and-sandwich chain Panera just announced the "Double Bread Bowl."

Unlike the normal bread bowl, which is a hollowed out baguette, this delicious meal will come with two holes and more bread!

That's right, it's time to load up on the carbs.

The Double Bread Bowl is perfect for You Pick Two items or even sharing with a loved one!

Or you can take on the challenge of eating it all by yourself.

The Double Bread Bowl will be available to eat in a few Philadelphia-area locations from Aug. 5-31, Eater said.

If they get good feedback, they may bring the comfort food to other locations across America.

