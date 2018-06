Say cheese! Planters Cheez Balls are back after nearly 12 years.

It will cost $1.99 for the 2.75 ounce can, Planters said.

They can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry or Walmart.com.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Time to chow down!

