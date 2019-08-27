Food

Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches... at ALL locations

Say it ain't so!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's sad news for those wanting to try the new chicken sandwich at Popeyes Chicken. 

The fast-food restaurant announced on Twitter that they are taking a break. 

"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately, we're sold out (for now)."  

While you may cry fowl, the sandwiches are expected to return for good. 

Popeyes said you can download the eatery's app to get an alert when the sandwich returns to a store near you. 

