Publix chicken tender subs are on sale -- for a limited time

If you thought Publix chicken tender subs couldn’t possibly get any better, think again.

For a limited time only, you can get a whole Publix chicken tender sub for just $6.99, meaning you can save up to $2 on your favorite sandwich.

That’s according to the weekly ad posted Thursday by the popular grocery chain. The deal runs until May 22, so take advantage of it while you can.

But wait, it gets even better: we found out Wednesday that you can get Pub subs delivered right to your doorstep through Publix’s Instacart service.

And the best part is your first delivery is free.

