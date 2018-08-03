Publix Kitchen: Anytime Smoothie Bowl

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
Aprons Advice:
• Complete your meal with fruit and cheese bites, lemonade, and Bakery granola bark.
• These recipes are great any time of day, not just for breakfast.
CHOCOLATY-COCONUT QUINOA BOWL
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked quinoa
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 (14-oz) can lite coconut milk, divided
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 cup cocoa-flavored rice cereal
1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1 cup fresh blueberries
Steps
1. Prepare quinoa following package instructions, using 1 cup each almond and coconut milk instead of water. Remove from heat; stir in cocoa and syrup.
2. Divide quinoa into serving bowls; top each with even amounts remaining coconut milk, cereal, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and blueberries. Serve.
ANYTIME SMOOTHIE BOWL
Ingredients
1 large banana
4 teaspoons maple syrup
4 teaspoons chia seeds
2 teaspoons creamy almond butter
1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
8 large ice cubes (about 2 cups)
1/2 cup frosted corn flakes cereal
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup frozen (or fresh) mango chunks
Steps
1. Peel banana, then cut into chunks; freeze 25 minutes (or overnight). Place in blender: banana, maple syrup, chia seeds, almond butter, yogurt, almond milk, and ice; blend until smooth.
2. Divide smoothie into serving bowls; top with even amounts cereal, almonds, blueberries, and mango. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Chocolaty-Coconut Quinoa Bowl
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 13.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 110mg; CARB 56g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 19g; PROTEIN 8g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%
Anytime Smoothie Bowl
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 190kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 8g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%