Publix Kitchen: Apricot Ginger-Glazed Pork

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare pork through step 2 (10 minutes)

• Prepare rice and complete pork; serve (15 minutes)

APRICOT GINGER-GLAZED PORK

Ingredients

1 lime, for juice

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely grated

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

2 teaspoons sriracha-garlic seasoning*

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 cup apricot (or peach) preserves

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

Steps

1. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon); peel and grate ginger. Cut pork into 4 equal pieces; sprinkle with seasoning (wash hands).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3-4 minutes, turning often, or until browned.

3. Remove pan from heat; stir in preserves, vinegar, ginger, and lime juice. Return pan to heat. Cook 5-7 minutes, stirring often while turning pork to coat, until pork is 145°F and sauce thickens. Chop cilantro; sprinkle over pork. Serve with sauce on the side.

*NOTE: Some dry sriracha seasonings are much more intense than others. If using another flavor, start with 3/4 teaspoon, then add more if desired.

APRICOT RICE PILAF

Ingredients

1 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons apricot (or peach) preserves

1 (8.5-oz) pouch precooked whole grain rice blend

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Steps

1. Chop apricots and place in large bowl with pecans and preserves.

2. Cook rice following package instructions. Chop parsley.

3. Add rice to bowl, then stir in parsley; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 610kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 370mg; CARB 100g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 72g; PROTEIN 26g; CALC 2%; VITA 29%; VIT C 8%; IRON 16%



Apricot Ginger-Glazed Pork

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 220mg; CARB 53g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 48g; PROTEIN 22g; CALC 0%; VITA 4%; VIT C 4%; IRON 6%

Apricot Rice Pilaf

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 2%; VITA 25%; VIT C 4%; IRON 10%

