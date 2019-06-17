Publix Kitchen: Asian Barbecue-Style Steaks and Onions

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Cooking Sequence

• Prepare steaks and onions; begin to marinate (10 minutes)

• Prepare cookie pizza; begin to bake (10 minutes)

• Complete steak and onions, then top cookie pizza; serve (30 minutes)

ASIAN BARBECUE-STYLE STEAKS AND ONIONS

Ingredients

2 large red onions, sliced

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon chipotle (or chili) powder

Large zip-top bag

1 1/2 lbboneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps

1. Cut onions into 1-inch slices . Combine molasses, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and chipot le powder; whisk until blended. Place 1/2 of the marinade in zip-top bag and reserve remaining 1/2 for later use. Add steaks and onions to zip-top bag; knead to coat, then let stand 20 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

2. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Remove steaks and onions from bag (discard marinade); sprinkle with salt. Grill 3-4 minutes on each side or until onions are tender and grill-marked and steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center) , 130°F (for medium; warm pink center) , or up to 170°F (for well done). Let steaks stand 3 minutes to rest.

3. Cut onions into bite-size pieces; toss with remaining 1/2 marinade. Slice steaks; serve topped with onions.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

PB&J COOKIE PIZZA

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 (16-oz) package pull-apart refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough

2/3 cup mixed-berry preserves (or jam)

2 cups fresh mixed berries (such as blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries)

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter



Steps

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat pizza pan (or baking sheet) with spray. Place cookie dough on pizza pan (as packaged} , then flatten dough (using fingers) into a single 1/ 2-inch-thick round cookie.

2. Bake cookie 14-16 minutes or until edges are crisp and center is set. Let stand 5 minutes to cool.

3. Spread preserves in even layer over cookie , leaving 1/ 2-inch border , then sprinkle evenly with berries . Place peanut butter in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds or until runny. Drizzle peanut butter over berries, then let stand to cool completely before carefully transferring cookie from pan onto cutting board (using 2 spatulas) . Slice and serve . (Makes 12 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES {per 1 serving each recipe} 510kcal ; FAT 20 .00g ; SAT FAT 6.50g ; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 80mg; SODIUM 630mg; CARB 55g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 37g ; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 21%

Asian Barbecue-Style Steaks and Onions

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe} 280kcal ; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 4.50g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 19g; FIBER 2.00g ; SUGARS 12g ; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 4%; VIT A 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

PB&J Cookie Pizza

CALORIES (per 1/ 12 recipe} 230kcal ; FAT 8.00g ; SAT FAT 2.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 180mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS 25g ; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 0%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

