Publix Kitchen: Bacon Crunch Dogs

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

Cooking Sequence

• Prepare corn salad recipe; chill until ready to serve (30 minutes)

• Prepare hot dogs; serve (20 minutes)



BACON CRUNCH DOGS

Ingredients

4 slices bacon

4 hot dogs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons spicy pickle relish

4 top-sliced hot dog buns

1 cup shredded Colby (or Monterey) Jack cheese

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 cup sour-cream-and-onion potato chips

Steps

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Cut bacon into 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands). Place bacon in nonstick skillet on medium; cook 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until crisp. Remove from heat, then drain bacon and set aside.

2. Place hot dogs on grill; cook 4-6 minutes, turning occasiona lly , or until grill-marked and 165°F. Remove hot dogs from grill.

3. Combine mayonnaise and relish; spread even amount mixture on inside of each bun. Place hot dogs in buns; top evenly with cheese and bacon.

4. Wrap buns in foil, leaving cut-side opening exposed. Place hot dog packets on grill over indirect heat; cover and grill 1 minute or until toasted and cheese has melted. Crush chips. Top each hot dog with even amount chips; serve .

MEXICAN-STYLE CORN SALAD

Ingredients

4 ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

3 limes, for juice

Cooking spray

1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle-garlic seasoning, divided

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Prep

• Preheat grill (or grill pan). Remove husks and silks from corn (if needed).

• Chop cilantro (1/4 cup) and red onion (1/3 cup); squeeze limes for juice (3 tablespoons).

Steps

1. Coat corn with spray and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning. Place corn on grill; cook 8 minutes, turning occasionally . Move corn over indirect heat and cook 5-6 more minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from grill and let stand to cool.

2. Combine mayonnaise, lime juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning in medium bowl. Slice corn kernels off cobs into mayonnaise mixture , scraping cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Add red onions , green onions, cilantro , and feta; toss until coated evenly. Chill until ready to serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 820kcal; FAT 55.00g; SAT FAT 21.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 1860mg; CARB 57g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 30%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 16%

Bacon Crunch Dogs

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 550kcal; FAT 37.00g; SAT FAT 14.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 1270mg; CARB 34g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 20g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

Mexican-Style Corn Salad

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 18 .00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 590mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

