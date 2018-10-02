Food

Publix Kitchen: Baked Citrus Fish

with Almonds and Beans

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS
Nonstick aluminum foil
1 (15.5-oz) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped and divided
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 orange, for zest/segments
1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
2 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided
2 white fish fillets (such as cobia, snapper, or tilapia), about 10 oz
12 oz fresh trimmed green beans
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup slivered almonds

STEPS
1.    Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Drain and rinse cannellini beans. Chop garlic (2 teaspoons) and rosemary. Zest orange (2 teaspoons); remove orange segments. Slice fennel (1 cup).
2.    Combine in bowl: mayonnaise, red pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon orange zest , and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning. Place fish in center of baking sheet; spread mayonnaise mixture over fish.
3.    Place in large bowl: green beans, cannellini beans, fennel, oil, rosemary, remaining 1 teaspoon each garlic and zest, and remaining 11/2 teaspoons seasoning ; toss to coat. Arrange vegetable mixture around fish, then top vegetables with orange segments and almonds; bake 15-18 minutes or until topping is browned and fish is 145°F. Serve fish over vegetables.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 600kcal; FAT 29 .00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 1060mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 10 .00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 41g; CALC 20%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%
 