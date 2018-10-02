Publix Kitchen: Baked Citrus Fish

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
Nonstick aluminum foil
1 (15.5-oz) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped and divided
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 orange, for zest/segments
1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
2 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided
2 white fish fillets (such as cobia, snapper, or tilapia), about 10 oz
12 oz fresh trimmed green beans
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup slivered almonds
STEPS
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Drain and rinse cannellini beans. Chop garlic (2 teaspoons) and rosemary. Zest orange (2 teaspoons); remove orange segments. Slice fennel (1 cup).
2. Combine in bowl: mayonnaise, red pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon orange zest , and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning. Place fish in center of baking sheet; spread mayonnaise mixture over fish.
3. Place in large bowl: green beans, cannellini beans, fennel, oil, rosemary, remaining 1 teaspoon each garlic and zest, and remaining 11/2 teaspoons seasoning ; toss to coat. Arrange vegetable mixture around fish, then top vegetables with orange segments and almonds; bake 15-18 minutes or until topping is browned and fish is 145°F. Serve fish over vegetables.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 600kcal; FAT 29 .00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 1060mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 10 .00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 41g; CALC 20%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%