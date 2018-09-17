Food

Publix Kitchen: Baked Shrimp

with Feta and Basil Swirl Bread

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

COOKING SEQUENCE
•    Set pizza dough out to stand (1 hour)
•    Prepare bread and begin to bake (10 minutes)
•    Prepare shrimp and bake with bread; serve (30 minutes)

BAKED SHRIMP WITH FETA
Ingredients
1 1/2 lb peeled/deveined medium shrimp , tails removed (thaw if needed)
3 tablespoons garlic-basil Italian dressing
Large zip-top bag
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 cup tomato-basil pasta sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
7 oz Deli feta cheese

Steps
1.    Preheat oven to 400°F. Place shrimp and dressing in bag; let stand 10 minutes to marinate. Chop onion and parsley.
2.    Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add onions; cook 4-5 minutes or until softened. Stir in garlic and pepper until blended.
3.    Stir pasta sauce and oregano into onions; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until hot. Stir in shrimp and parsley.
4.    Spread shrimp mixture in 9-inch square baking dish and crumble feta over top. Bake 12-15 minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque and cheese has browned and melted slightly. Serve.

BASIL SWIRL BREAD.
Ingredients 
1 lb Bakery pizza dough
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
Olive oil cooking spray
Flour (for rolling dough)
1/4 cup+ 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 tablespoons basil pesto
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Tomato-basil pasta sauce (optional)

Prep
•    Remove dough from refrigerator and let stand 1 hour (do not remove from bag until stand time completed).

Steps
1.    Cut cream cheese into small chunks; place in bowl to soften. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat baking sheet with spray. Flour hands lightly; turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a 13- x 9-inch rectangle.
2.    Stir into cream cheese: 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, pesto, salt, and pepper; spread over dough leaving a 1-inch border. Place dough on baking sheet. Starting with a long side, roll into a log, sealing the long edge. Use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to split the dough in half lengthwise. Place the 2 halves, cut-side up, side by side; twist or "braid" the two logs, then pinch the ends to seal.
3.    Coat the dough with spray and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden. Let stand 5 minutes to rest. Coat with spray and remaining 1 tablespoon cheese. Serve with pasta sauce, if desired. (Makes 8 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 610kcal; FAT 27.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 365mg; SODIUM 1570mg; CARB 39g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 53g; CALC 34%; VITA 22%; VIT C 15%; IRON 40%

Baked Shrimp with Feta
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 420kcal; FAT 21.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 355mg; SODIUM 1120mg; CARB 12g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 47g; CALC 30%; VITA 20%; VIT C 15%; IRON 30%

Basil Swirl Bread
CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 190kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 4%; VITA 2%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%
 