Publix Kitchen: Baked Shrimp

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Set pizza dough out to stand (1 hour)

• Prepare bread and begin to bake (10 minutes)

• Prepare shrimp and bake with bread; serve (30 minutes)

BAKED SHRIMP WITH FETA

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb peeled/deveined medium shrimp , tails removed (thaw if needed)

3 tablespoons garlic-basil Italian dressing

Large zip-top bag

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 cup tomato-basil pasta sauce

1 teaspoon dried oregano

7 oz Deli feta cheese

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place shrimp and dressing in bag; let stand 10 minutes to marinate. Chop onion and parsley.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add onions; cook 4-5 minutes or until softened. Stir in garlic and pepper until blended.

3. Stir pasta sauce and oregano into onions; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until hot. Stir in shrimp and parsley.

4. Spread shrimp mixture in 9-inch square baking dish and crumble feta over top. Bake 12-15 minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque and cheese has browned and melted slightly. Serve.

BASIL SWIRL BREAD.

Ingredients

1 lb Bakery pizza dough

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

Olive oil cooking spray

Flour (for rolling dough)

1/4 cup+ 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons basil pesto

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Tomato-basil pasta sauce (optional)

Prep

• Remove dough from refrigerator and let stand 1 hour (do not remove from bag until stand time completed).

Steps

1. Cut cream cheese into small chunks; place in bowl to soften. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat baking sheet with spray. Flour hands lightly; turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a 13- x 9-inch rectangle.

2. Stir into cream cheese: 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, pesto, salt, and pepper; spread over dough leaving a 1-inch border. Place dough on baking sheet. Starting with a long side, roll into a log, sealing the long edge. Use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to split the dough in half lengthwise. Place the 2 halves, cut-side up, side by side; twist or "braid" the two logs, then pinch the ends to seal.

3. Coat the dough with spray and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden. Let stand 5 minutes to rest. Coat with spray and remaining 1 tablespoon cheese. Serve with pasta sauce, if desired. (Makes 8 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 610kcal; FAT 27.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 365mg; SODIUM 1570mg; CARB 39g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 53g; CALC 34%; VITA 22%; VIT C 15%; IRON 40%



Baked Shrimp with Feta

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 420kcal; FAT 21.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 355mg; SODIUM 1120mg; CARB 12g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 47g; CALC 30%; VITA 20%; VIT C 15%; IRON 30%

Basil Swirl Bread

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 190kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 4%; VITA 2%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

