Publix Kitchen: Barbecue Meatballs over Mashed Potatoes

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

2 lemons, for juice

1 cup pre-diced yellow onions

1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock), divided

4 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 package frozen beef meatballs (20-26 oz)

1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes

2 tablespoons cornstarch

STEPS

1. Squeeze lemons for juice (1/4 cup). Place in large saute pan: onions, 1 cup broth, tomato paste, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper; stir until combined. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in meatballs, then cover and cook 10 minutes. Microwave potatoes following package instructions.

3. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch until combined. Pour into pan; cook 5-6 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce is thick and meatballs are 165°F. Serve over mashed potatoes.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 710kcal; FAT 48.00g; SAT FAT 20.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1890mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 8%; VITA 6%; VIT C 30%; IRON 20%

