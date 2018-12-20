Publix Kitchen: Barbecue Meatballs over Mashed Potatoes

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
2 lemons, for juice
1 cup pre-diced yellow onions
1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock), divided
4 tablespoons tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 package frozen beef meatballs (20-26 oz)
1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes
2 tablespoons cornstarch
STEPS
1. Squeeze lemons for juice (1/4 cup). Place in large saute pan: onions, 1 cup broth, tomato paste, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper; stir until combined. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
2. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in meatballs, then cover and cook 10 minutes. Microwave potatoes following package instructions.
3. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch until combined. Pour into pan; cook 5-6 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce is thick and meatballs are 165°F. Serve over mashed potatoes.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 710kcal; FAT 48.00g; SAT FAT 20.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1890mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 8%; VITA 6%; VIT C 30%; IRON 20%