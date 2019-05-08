Food

Publix Kitchen: Basil-Pepper Fish with Rice and Grilled Vegetable Relish

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS
4 frozen white fish fillets (such as cod, haddock, or Tilapia), thawed (about 20 oz)
1 medium mango
1 medium red bell pepper
1 medium zucchini
1 small red onion
Olive oil cooking spray
4 oz baby arugula
4 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette, divided
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1 (10-oz) bag frozen brown rice
1 (0.75-oz) package fresh basil, finely chopped and divided
1 (15.5-oz) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup fresh prediced tomatoes

STEPS
1.    Preheat grill. Peel mango and slice into large pieces. Seed, core, and quarter pepper. Quarter zucchini lengthwise. Slice red onion into 2-inch-thick rings.
2.    Coat mango, peppers, zucchini, and onions with spray ; grill 2-3 minutes on each side or until charred but still cri sp . Chop grilled fruit and vegetables , and arugula, finely ; toss with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette, then set vegetable relish aside.
3.    Coat fish with spray ; season with salt and pepper. Grill 4-5 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 145°F. Cook rice following microwave package instructions .
4.    Chop basil (leaves only; 1/2 cup). Drain and rinse beans. Place rice in medium bowl; stir in beans, garlic, tomatoes, remaining 2 tablespoons vinaigrette, and 1/ 4 cup basil. Serve fish over rice, topped with vegetable relish and remaining 1/ 4 cup basil.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 300kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 3.00g ; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 25g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%
 