Publix Kitchen: Beef and Peach Skewers

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with iced unsweet tea and fat-free pudding for dessert.

• The salad can be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled. It's great for lunch or a potluck.



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare salad through step 1 (10 minutes)

• Prepare skewers and begin to grill (10 minutes)

• Complete salad and skewers; serve (10 minutes)

BEEF AND PEACH SKEWERS

Ingredients

1 large red onion

1 large peach

6 oz presliced portabellas

1 lb lean grilling steaks (such as shoulder tender, tenderloin, or sirloin)

8 (12-inch) wooden skewers

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon curry powder

Cooking spray

1 lime, for juice

1 tablespoon sriracha (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Cut onion and peach into 1-inch-thick slices; halve mushrooms. Cut beef into 1-inch cubes. Place beef, onions, mushrooms, and peaches (alternately) onto skewers (wash hands). Combine brown sugar, salt, and curry; coat skewers with seasoning, then coat with spray.

2. Grill skewers 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, and until meat is 145°F. Remove skewers from grill. Squeeze lime juice over skewers; drizzle with sriracha, if desired. Serve.

PERSIAN FARRO SALAD

Ingredients

1 cup pearled farro (or barley)

1/4 cup slivered almonds, coarsely chopped

1 large carrot, shredded

1 lime, for zest/juice

1/4 cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Steps

1. Prepare farro following package instructions. Meanwhile, chop almonds; peel carrot and shred (about 1/2 cup), then place both in salad bowl. Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon), then add both to almond mixture.

2. Drain farro (if needed); chill 5 minutes to cool. Stir farro and remaining ingredients into almond mixture until blended. Serve. (Makes 6 servings.)



Nutritional Information

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe} 400kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 445mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 4%; VITA 39%; VIT C 17%; IRON 25%



Beef and Peach Skewers

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 220kcal; FAT 8.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 13g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 24g; CALC 2%; VITA 4%; VIT C 15%; IRON 15%

Persian Farro Salad

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe} 180kcal; FAT 4.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 2%; VITA 35%; VIT C 2%; IRON 10%

