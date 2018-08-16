Publix Kitchen: Beef and Peach Skewers

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
Aprons Advice:
• Complete your meal with iced unsweet tea and fat-free pudding for dessert.
• The salad can be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled. It's great for lunch or a potluck.
COOKING SEQUENCE
• Prepare salad through step 1 (10 minutes)
• Prepare skewers and begin to grill (10 minutes)
• Complete salad and skewers; serve (10 minutes)
BEEF AND PEACH SKEWERS
Ingredients
1 large red onion
1 large peach
6 oz presliced portabellas
1 lb lean grilling steaks (such as shoulder tender, tenderloin, or sirloin)
8 (12-inch) wooden skewers
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon curry powder
Cooking spray
1 lime, for juice
1 tablespoon sriracha (optional)
Steps
1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Cut onion and peach into 1-inch-thick slices; halve mushrooms. Cut beef into 1-inch cubes. Place beef, onions, mushrooms, and peaches (alternately) onto skewers (wash hands). Combine brown sugar, salt, and curry; coat skewers with seasoning, then coat with spray.
2. Grill skewers 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, and until meat is 145°F. Remove skewers from grill. Squeeze lime juice over skewers; drizzle with sriracha, if desired. Serve.
PERSIAN FARRO SALAD
Ingredients
1 cup pearled farro (or barley)
1/4 cup slivered almonds, coarsely chopped
1 large carrot, shredded
1 lime, for zest/juice
1/4 cup golden raisins
2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
Steps
1. Prepare farro following package instructions. Meanwhile, chop almonds; peel carrot and shred (about 1/2 cup), then place both in salad bowl. Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon), then add both to almond mixture.
2. Drain farro (if needed); chill 5 minutes to cool. Stir farro and remaining ingredients into almond mixture until blended. Serve. (Makes 6 servings.)
Nutritional Information
CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe} 400kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 445mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 4%; VITA 39%; VIT C 17%; IRON 25%
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 220kcal; FAT 8.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 13g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 24g; CALC 2%; VITA 4%; VIT C 15%; IRON 15%
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe} 180kcal; FAT 4.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 2%; VITA 35%; VIT C 2%; IRON 10%