Publix Kitchen: Beef with Mushroom Gravy over Green Beans

INGREDIENTS

1 lb beef cube steaks

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

3 tablespoons flour, divided

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

12 oz fresh trimmed green beans

1 lb seasoned mushrooms cook-in-bag (fresh mushrooms, garlic, shallot, rosemary)

1 1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock)

1/4 cup trench-fried onions

STEPS

1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Cut beef steaks in half, then season with pepper and 1 teaspoon salt; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons flour (wash hands). Melt 2 tablespoons butter in pan, then add beef; cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until browned and 145°F. Remove beef from pan.

2. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same pan. Microwave green beans following package instructions. Add contents of mushrooms bag to pan (cut larger mushrooms in half if desired); cook and stir 5-6 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon flour over mushrooms; toss to coat.

3. Remove herb sprigs from pan. Pour in broth and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook and stir 5-6 minutes or until hot and sauce has thickened. Nestle beef in sauce to warm.

4. Place green beans on serving plate; top with beef and sauce. Sprinkle with fried onions; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 540kcal; FAT 38.00g; SAT FAT 17.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

