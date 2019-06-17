Publix Kitchen: Blackberry Barbecue Chicken Panini

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Cooking Sequence

• Prepare freeze recipe (10 minutes)

• Prepare suggested sides (if desired); complete and serve panini (25 minutes)

• When freeze is frozen, serve for dessert (1 hour, 35 minutes)

BLACKBERRY BARBECUE CHICKEN PANINI

Ingredients

1 cup fresh blackberries

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce

8 slices precooked bacon

1 small jalapeiio pepper, thinly sliced

1 Deli chilled oven-roasted chicken, shredded

4 tablespoons spreadable butter-margarine blend

8 slices multigrain bread

4 slices Gouda (or Monterey Jack) cheese

Steps

1. Combine berries, sweet chili sauce , and hot sauce in small saucepan on medium; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until berries break down and sauce thickens. Mash berries with potato masher or back of wooden spoon , then set blackberry barbecue sauce aside to cool.

2. Preheat two-sided tabletop grill following manufacturer instructions. Heat bacon following package instructions, then cut slices in half. Slice jalapeiio (remove seeds and membrane if desired). Shred chicken (breast only, about 2 cups).

3. Spread butter blend on one side of all bread slices , then place bread butter-side down on a flat surface. Divide chicken among 4 bread slices ; top each with 2-3 jalapeiio slices, 4 pieces of bacon, and 1 cheese slice. Spread 2 tablespoons blackberry barbecue sauce over remaining 4 bread slices , then place bread sauce-side down on top of cheese to assemble sandwiches .

4. Transfer sandwiches to two-sided tabletop grill and close lid lightly; cook 3-5 minutes or until cheese has melted and chicken is hot. Serve.

COCONUT-BERRY FREEZE

Ingredients

3 cups frozen mixed berries (such as blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries)

3 medium ripe bananas

1/2 cup honey (or agave nectar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 (13 .66-oz) cans coconut milk, divided

Plastic wrap



Steps

1. Place in food processor bowl (or blender): berries , bananas , honey , vani lla , salt , and 1/ 2 cup coconut milk; pulse until combined and fruit is in small pieces. Pour in remaining coconut milk, while food processor is running slow ly, until completely blended and mixture t hickens.

2. Pour mixture into large loaf pan and cover with plastic wrap (placing plastic directly over mixture to prevent ice cry stals) ; freeze 2 hours (or up to 6 hours). Serve. (Makes 8 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 910 kcal; FAT 47 .00g ; SAT FAT 26 .00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1375mg; CARB 90g; FIBER 12 .00g ; SUGARS 43g ; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 17 %; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 16%

Blackberry Barbecue Chicken Panini

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 620kcal ; FAT 32.00g ; SAT FAT 13.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1280mg; CARB 54g; FIBER 8.00g ; SUGARS 14g ; PROTEIN 27g ; CALC 15 %; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

Coconut-Berry Freeze

CALORIES (per 1/ 8 recipe) 290kcal ; FAT 15 .00g; SAT FAT 13.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 95mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 4.00g ; SUGARS 29g ; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

