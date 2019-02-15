Publix Kitchen: Broiled Salmon

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 lime, for zest/juice

2 salmon fillets (about 12 oz), skin removed

3/4 teaspoon sriracha seasoning, divided

8 oz fresh asparagus tips

Cooking spray

1 (12-oz) package frozen cauliflower rice medley

3 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon honey

STEPS

1. Preheat oven on broil. Line baking sheet with foil. Zest lime (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon). Coat salmon with 1/2 teaspoon seasoning and zest (wash hands).

2. Coat salmon and asparagus with spray; arrange in single layer on baking sheet, then broil on center rack for 6 minutes. Move baking sheet to top rack; broil 1–2 more minutes or until vegetables are tender and salmon is 145°F.

3. Meanwhile, microwave cauliflower rice following package instructions. Melt butter. Place juice, garlic, honey, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon seasoning in blender (or food processor); slowly pour in butter while blender is running, until sauce forms. Serve salmon over cauliflower rice and asparagus; top with sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 500kcal; FAT 29.00g; SAT FAT 12.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 150mg; SODIUM 380mg; CARB 16g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 44g; CALC 6%; VIT A 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

