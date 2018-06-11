Publix Kitchen: Caesar-Style Tortellini with Pork

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe



Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with a frozen vegetable blend , crusty baguette, and iced tea.

• This recipe would also be great made with chicken or shrimp.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare berry tart (10 minutes)

• Prepare pork recipe; serve (35 minutes)

CAESAR-STYLE TORTELLINI WITH PORK

Ingredients

1 large tomato, coarsely chopped

1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt , divided

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon canola oil

3 cups frozen cheese tortellini

1/4 cup+ 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup whipped cream cheese (or sour cream)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup sliced black olives, drained

Prep

• Bring water to boil for pasta. Preheat grill (or grill pan).

• Chop tomato and salad blend into bite-size pieces.

• Cut pork into 4 equal pieces.

Steps

1. Bring water to boil for pasta. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Chop tomato and salad greens into bite-size pieces. Cut pork into 4 equal pieces, then season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and oil.

2. Place pork in grill pan (or on grill); grill 3-4 minutes on each side and until 145°F. Remove pork from heat; let

stand 5-10 minutes before slicing. Cook tortellini following package instructions. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water when draining.

3. Combine in salad bowl: 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, mustard, Caesar dressing (from kit), reserved pasta water, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; whisk until smooth. Drain olives.

4. Add tortellini, olives, tomatoes, croutons (from kit), and salad greens; toss with dressing. Slice pork; layer over top of salad and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese; serve.

FRESH BERRY TART

Ingredients

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt (10-12 oz)

1 prepared shortbread piecrust

3 cups fresh mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and/or strawberries)

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Steps

1. Stir honey into yogurt until blended; spread 1/2 cup yogurt over piecrust. Place one-half of the berries in single layer over yogurt; repeat both layers.

2. Sprinkle with sugar. Chill until ready to serve. (Makes 8 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 510kcal; FAT 22.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 2.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 55g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 19g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 14%; VITA 27%; VIT C 35%; IRON 21%



Caesar-Style Tortellini with Pork

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 350kcal; FAT 17.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 760mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 23g; CALC 10%; VITA 25%; VIT C 20%; IRON 15%

Fresh Berry Tart

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 5.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 2.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 120mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 4%; VITA 2%; VIT C 15%; IRON 6%

