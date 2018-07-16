Food

Publix Kitchen: Chicken Cheddar Shells

with Peach Caprese Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Aprons Advice:
•    Complete your meal with breadsticks and a chocolate cake for dessert.
•    In a hurry? Instead of transferring the pasta mixture to a baking dish, you can simply cook and stir for 4-6 minutes over low heat or until hot. Top with one-half of the crackers before serving.

COOKING SEQUENCE
•    Prepare pasta and begin to bake (25 minutes)
•    Prepare salad recipe; serve (10 minutes)

CHICKEN CHEDDAR SHELLS
Ingredients
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
6 oz sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
1 Deli rotisserie chicken
6 slices precooked bacon
8 oz medium shells pasta
30 round buttery crackers (1 sleeve), coarsely crushed
1 cup Alfredo sauce
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1/4 teaspoon pepper Aluminum foil

Prep
•    Bring water to a boil for pasta in large stockpot.
•    Cut broccoli into bite-size pieces.
•    Shred cheese and chicken (breast meat only), about 2 cups each.

Steps
2.    Preheat oven to 400°F. Microwave bacon following package instructions; chop coarsely, then set aside. Cook pasta following package instructions. Stir broccoli and chicken into pasta during last minute of cook time.
3.    Crush crackers and place in bottom of 9-inch square baking dish. Drain pasta mixture thoroughly and return to stockpot. Stir in remaining ingredients until well blended; spoon mixture over crackers in baking dish.
4.    Cover dish with foil; bake 12-15 minutes or until hot and broccoli is tender. Serve.

PEACH CAPRESE SALAD
Ingredients
2 fresh medium peaches
8 oz presliced fresh mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons fresh basil, coarsely chopped
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Steps
1.    Peel peaches (optional) and cut in half, discarding pit, then cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Cut cheese slices in half.
2.    Arrange cheese and peach slices on serving platter, alternating and overlapping layers (shingle). Chop basil.
3.    Sprinkle basil and salt over t op; drizzle with oil and balsamic glaze. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 850kcal; FAT 57.00g; SAT FAT 25.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 1160mg; CARB 50g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 35%; VITA 35%; VIT C 31%; IRON 10%

Chicken Cheddar Shells
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 680kcal; FAT 45.00g; SAT FAT 19.00g; TRANS FAT0.S0g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 900mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 26g; CALC 25%; VITA 25%; VIT C 25%; IRON 10%

Peach Caprese Salad
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 170kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 260mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 10%; VITA 10%; VIT C 6%; IRON 0%
 