Publix Kitchen: Chicken Pizza Isalata

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE CHICKEN PIZZA INSALATA

Ingredients

1lb Bakery fresh pizza dough

1/4 cup flour

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

8 oz shredded Italian-blend cheese

1/2 cup Asiago-peppercorn salad dressing, divided

1/4 cup garlic Alfredo (or white pizza) sauce

3 cups mixed salad greens , coarsely chopped

1/2 cup prediced tomatoes

1/3 cup presliced sweet onions

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Prep

• Remove dough from refrigerator and let stand one hour (do not remove from bag until stand time has completed).

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Flour hands lightly and pat dough evenly into lightly greased or nonstick pizza pan (or turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll to desired thickness).

2. Shred chicken (white meat only; 2 cups). Combine chicken, shredded Italian-blend cheese, and 1/4 cup dressing . Spread Alfredo evenly over crust, then top evenly with chicken mixt ure ; bake 18-20 minutes (depending on thickness of pizza) or until thoroughly heated. Let stand 5 minutes.

3. Chop salad greens and place in medium bowl; stir in tomatoes, onions, and remaining 1/4 cup dressing until blended. Top pizza with salad mixture; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Slice and serve.

Note: For a crispier crust, prebake dough 7-8 minutes. Add sauce and chicken mixture; bake 8-10 more minutes. Top with salad green mixture; slice and serve.

BBQ PORK PIZZA

Ingredients

11b Bakery fresh pizza dough

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup queso blanco (cheese) dip

1/4 cup+ 2 tablespoons honey-chipotle barbecue sauce, divided

1 cup mini sweet peppers, thinly sliced

3/4 lb Deli shredded smoked (or mojo) pork

1/3 cup fresh presliced sweet onions

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons presliced green onions

Prep

• Remove dough from refrigerator and let stand one hour (do not remove from bag until stand time has completed).

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Flour hands lightly and pat dough evenly into lightly greased or nonstick pizza pan (or turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll to desired thickness).

2. Combine cheese dip and 1/4 cup barbecue sauce; spread evenly over crust. Slice peppers. Top pizza with pork, peppers, sweet onions, and cheese; bake 18-20 minutes (depending on thickness of pizza) or until thoroughly heated. Let stand 5 minutes.

3. Top pizza with green onions and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce. Slice and serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 840kcal; FAT 40.00g; SAT FAT 15.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 1730mg; CARB 71g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 42g; CALC 35%; VITA 30%; VIT C 12%; IRON 25%



Chicken Pizza lnsalata

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 430kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 810mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 21g; CALC 20%; VITA 15%; VIT C 6%; IRON 10%

Barbecue Pork Pizza

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 410kcal; FAT 16.00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 920mg; CARB 39g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 21g; CALC 15%; VITA 15%; VIT C 6%; IRON 15%

