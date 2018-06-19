Publix Kitchen: Chilaquiles-Style Sausage & Eggs with Fruit Waffle Tacos

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with orange juice and Danish.

• It is important not to overheat the waffles; they will fold easily when just warmed and not crispy.

• Cut large berries into bite-size pieces for tacos (if needed).



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare chilaquiles and begin to bake (20 minutes)

• Prepare waffles and complete chilaquiles; serve (35 minutes)

CHILAQUILES-STYLE SAUSAGE AND EGGS

Ingredients

Cooking spray

6 stand-and-stuff flour tortilla shells

6 oz pepper Jack cheese

1 1/2 cups frozen potatoes O'Brien

6 oz chicken (or breakfast) sausage

1 (4-oz) can diced green chiles, well drained

1 1/2 cups egg substitute (or 6 large eggs)

2/3 cup+ 2 tablespoons half-and-half, divided

1/2 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper sauce

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray; place tortillas in baking dish. Shred cheese (1 1/2 cups}. Microwave potatoes on HIGH for 1-2 minutes or until thawed.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Coat sausage with spray and place in pan; cook 3 minutes, stirring to crumble meat. Stir in potatoes; cook and stir 2-3 more minutes and until no pink remains in sausage. Remove pan from heat.

3. Drain chiles well. Whisk in medium bowl: eggs and 2/3 cup half-and-half until blended; stir in chiles, cheese, and sausage mixture. Spoon egg mixture into tortillas; bake 25-30 minutes or until center is set.

4. Combine yogurt, pepper sauce, and remaining 2 tablespoons half-and-half; drizzle over egg mixture. Serve.

FRUIT WAFFLE TACOS

Ingredients

6 frozen buttermilk waffles

6 tablespoons chocolate-hazelnut spread

1 1/2 cups fresh berries (any combination)

6 teaspoons plain whole milk Greek yogurt

Steps

1. Microwave waffles on HIGH for 1 minute or until warm. Spread 1 tablespoon chocolate spread over each waffle; top with even amount berries.

2. Fold waffles in half over filling; top each with 1 teaspoon yogurt. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES {per 1 serving each recipe} 520kcal; FAT 25.00g; SAT FAT 10.S0g; TRANS FAT 1.00g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1110mg; CARB 42g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 31%; VITA 25%; VIT C 20%; IRON 20%



Chilaquiles-Style Sausage and Eggs

Fruit Waffle Tacos

