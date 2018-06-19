Food

Publix Kitchen: Chilaquiles-Style Sausage & Eggs with Fruit Waffle Tacos

Aprons Advice:
•    Complete your meal with orange juice and Danish.
•    It is important not to overheat the waffles; they will fold easily when just warmed and not crispy.
•    Cut large berries into bite-size pieces for tacos (if needed).

COOKING SEQUENCE
•    Prepare chilaquiles and begin to bake (20 minutes)
•    Prepare waffles and complete chilaquiles; serve (35 minutes)

CHILAQUILES-STYLE SAUSAGE AND EGGS
Ingredients
Cooking spray
6 stand-and-stuff flour tortilla shells
6 oz pepper Jack cheese
1 1/2 cups frozen potatoes O'Brien
6 oz chicken (or breakfast) sausage
1 (4-oz) can diced green chiles, well drained
1 1/2 cups egg substitute (or 6 large eggs)
2/3 cup+ 2 tablespoons half-and-half, divided 
1/2 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper sauce

Steps
1.    Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray; place tortillas in baking dish. Shred cheese (1 1/2 cups}. Microwave potatoes on HIGH for 1-2 minutes or until thawed.
2.    Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Coat sausage with spray and place in pan; cook 3 minutes, stirring to crumble meat. Stir in potatoes; cook and stir 2-3 more minutes and until no pink remains in sausage. Remove pan from heat.
3.    Drain chiles well. Whisk in medium bowl: eggs and 2/3 cup half-and-half until blended; stir in chiles, cheese, and sausage mixture. Spoon egg mixture into tortillas; bake 25-30 minutes or until center is set.
4.    Combine yogurt, pepper sauce, and remaining 2 tablespoons half-and-half; drizzle over egg mixture. Serve.

FRUIT WAFFLE TACOS
Ingredients
6 frozen buttermilk waffles
6 tablespoons chocolate-hazelnut spread
1 1/2 cups fresh berries (any combination)
6 teaspoons plain whole milk Greek yogurt

Steps
1.    Microwave waffles on HIGH for 1 minute or until warm. Spread 1 tablespoon chocolate spread over each waffle; top with even amount berries.
2.    Fold waffles in half over filling; top each with 1 teaspoon yogurt. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES {per 1 serving each recipe} 520kcal; FAT 25.00g; SAT FAT 10.S0g; TRANS FAT 1.00g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1110mg; CARB 42g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 31%; VITA 25%; VIT C 20%; IRON 20%
 
Chilaquiles-Style Sausage and Eggs
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 370kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 900mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 25g; CALC 25%; VITA 15%; VIT C 10%; IRON 10%

Fruit Waffle Tacos
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 150kcal; FAT 5.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 1.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 210 mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 2.00g ; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 6%; VITA 10%; VIT C 10%; IRON 10%
 