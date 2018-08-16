Publix Kitchen: Chili Herb Steak

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, finely chopped

2 limes, for juice

2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Large zip-top bag

11/2 lbgrilling steaks (such as flank steak, petite shoulder tender, or ribeye)

1/2 seedless cucumber

1 lb cantaloupe chunks Cooking spray

STEPS

1. Chop cilantro and mint; squeeze limes for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine in bowl: cilantro, mint, lime juice, chili- garlic sauce, honey, and salt. Pour one-half marinade into zip-top bag, then add steaks and knead to coat (wash hands). Let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

2. Preheat grill. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise, then slice thinly into half-moons; slice cantaloupe thinly. Place in medium bowl: cucumber, melon, and remaining half marinade; toss to coat. Chill until ready to serve.

3. Coat steaks with spray (discard marinade); grill 3-4 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand 5-10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time. Serve with melon salad.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steak, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before car ving .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 340kcal; FAT 11.00g; SAT FAT 4.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 410mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 20g; PROTEIN 35g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

