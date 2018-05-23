Publix Kitchen: Chipotle-Balsamic Ribs w/ Portabella, Edamame, & Walnut Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with corn on the cob, fresh salad blend, and cherry pie for dessert.

• If baking ribs, brush with sauce and broil 2 minutes at the end of cook time for a caramelized finish.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare ribs and begin to grill (2 hours, 10 minutes)

• Prepare salad and suggested sides (30 minutes)

• Complete ribs; serve (10 minutes)

CHIPOTLE-BALSAMIC RIBS

Ingredients

3 lb baby back pork ribs

1 (12- x 36-inch) sheet aluminum foil

4 tablespoons chipotle pepper sauce, divided

2 tablespoons chipotle-roasted garlic seasoning

3/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Steps

1. Preheat grill to 350°F. Place ribs on foil in single layer; brush with 2 tablespoons pepper sauce and sprinkle with seasoning on both sides (wash hands). Bring up ends of foil and double-fold both sides to completely seal ribs.

2. Place foil pouch on grill over indirect heat; close lid and cook 2 hours, or until tender.

3. Combine ketchup, vinegar, and remaining 2 tablespoons pepper sauce. Remove ribs from foil pouch; brush with sauce and grill 3-4 minutes on each side or until sauce has caramelized on ribs. Serve with any remaining sauce on the side for dipping.

Note: Ribs can be baked at 350°F for 2 hours and served with sauce on the side.

GRILLED PORTABELLA, EDAMAME, AND WALNUT SALAD

Ingredients

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1 tablespoon roasted minced garlic 1 teaspoon dried oregano

12 oz fresh portabella mushroom caps

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 (10-oz) package shelled edamame (about 2 cups)

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (about 2 oz)

Steps

1. Combine vinaigrette, garlic, and oregano. Remove gills (brown ribs) from mushrooms; place mushrooms in shallow dish. Pour 1/4 cup vinaigrette mixture over mushrooms and toss to coat; let stand 10 minutes (or up to 1 hour) to marinate. Preheat grill (or grill pan) while mushrooms marinate.

2. Whisk yogurt into remaining vinaigrette mixture until combined. Place mushrooms on grill; cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until tender. Remove mushrooms from grill; cut into small pieces.

3. Chop parsley. Place in salad bowl: mushrooms, edamame, walnuts, parsley, and remaining yogurt mixture; toss to coat. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 800kcal; FAT 54.00g; SAT FAT 16.S0g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 155mg; SODIUM 1335mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 53g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%



Chipotle-Balsamic Ribs

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 580kcal; FAT 40.00g; SAT FAT 15.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 155mg; SODIUM 1270mg; CARB 11g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 43g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

Grilled Portabella, Edamame, and Walnut Salad

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 220kcal; FAT 14.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 65mg; CARB 12g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 10g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

