Publix Kitchen: Citrus-Balsamic Salmon

INGREDIENTS

1 orange, for juice

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 fresh salmon fillets, skin removed (10-12 oz)

1/2 head bok choy, trimmed

1 medium red bell pepper Cooking spray

1 (8.8-oz) pouch precooked brown rice

1 green onion, thinly sliced

STEPS

1. Preheat grill on medium. Squeeze orange for juice (1/4 cup); chop garlic. Peel and grate ginger. Combine in medium bowl: balsamic glaze, soy sauce , garlic, ginger, red pepper, pepper, and oil.

2. Place salmon in shallow dish; coat with 2 tablespoons balsamic mixture (wash hands). Whisk orange juice with remaining balsamic mixt ur e, then set aside. Trim 1 inch off the top and bottom of bok choy; separate stalks and rinse under cool water. Remove leafy portions of greens from stem. Quarter bell pepper.

3. Coat bok choy stems, leaves, bell pepper, and salmon with spray. Grill bok choy stems, bell pepper, and salmon 3 4 minutes on each side or until vegetables are grill-marked and hot, and fish is 145°F. Grill bok choy leaves 1-2 minutes, turning occasionally, or until wilted. Microwave rice following package instructions.

4. Chop grilled vegetables into bite-size pieces and place in bowl; toss with rice and 4 tablespoons cit rus-balsamic mixture. Slice green onion (1/4 cup). Serve salmon over rice salad; drizzle with remaining cit rus-balsam ic mixture and sprinkle with green onions.



