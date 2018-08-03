Publix Kitchen: Country Chicken Skillet

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups seasoned croutons, divided
Large zip-top bag
1 lb chicken tenderloins
2 tablespoons water
3 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 cup prediced trinity mix (fresh onions, bell peppers, celery)
4 oz fresh presIiced mushrooms
3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)
1 cup chicken gravy
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 cup sour cream
1 can sliced potatoes (14.5-15 oz), drained
1 (14.5-oz) can peas and carrots, drained
STEPS
1. Crush 1/2 cup croutons in zip-top bag. Coat chicken evenly with 2 tablespoons water; add chicken to bag (wash hands). Seal bag tightly and knead to coat chicken completely.
2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan; add chicken and cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken and set aside.
3. Add trinity mix and mushrooms to same saute pan; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Combine in medium bowl: broth, gravy, Dijon, thyme, and sour cream until blended. Drain potatoes and peas and carrots.
4. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in potatoes, remaining 2 cups croutons, peas and carrots, and gravy mixture. Add chicken on top; cover and simmer 4-6 minutes and until chicken is 165°F. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 490kcal; FAT 23.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 1130mg; CARB 38g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 8%; VITA 80%; VIT C 25%; IRON 15%